Thursday, July 4, 2019

4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Sweetwater Park



Residents from Lone Tree and Acres Green are invited to attend Lone Tree’s Independence Day Celebration on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Sweetwater Park.



Wristband Information:



Wristbands are required to enter the Independence Day Celebration. Children ages 3 and under do not need to wear a wristband. You must be a Lone Tree or Acres Green Resident to obtain. Quantities are limited due to park capacity and those that meet the requirements to obtain wristbands are not guaranteed.



Wristbands will be available until supplies last. Due to the popularity of the event, we will sell out and no wristbands will be available at the gate, so come and pick them up early! All sales benefit local non-profit, Hearts Across the Miles.



Guidelines for Wristband allocation include:



Each residence in Lone Tree and Acres Green, can pick up four (4) wristbands and purchase an additional four (4) wristbands at $5.00 each (while supplies last). Cash or Check only .

If picking up for another person, the following must be provided:

- A copy of their ID with their current address with a signed note

- A copy of their ID and a utility bill with current address and a signed note

Proof of residency includes:

- ID with current address

- Utility bill and ID

- Rental agreement and ID

- Deed and ID

- Car Registration or Insurance Card and ID

- Bank Statement and ID

- Online account with current address and ID

Please do not lose or remove your wristband, it is non-replaceable and will be used for re-entry into the event. There will be security checking at each entrance.



2019 Wristband Pick-up Dates:



Lone Tree Art Center Dates:

Saturday, June 8th: 11am-2pm

Tuesday, June 11th: 4pm-7:30pm

Thursday, June 20th: 4pm-7:30pm

Saturday, June 29th: 11am-2pm

Monday, July 1st: 8am-6pm

Tuesday, July 2nd: 8am-6pm

*if still available, Wednesday, July 3rd: 8am-12pm



Sweetwater Park Date:

Saturday, June 15th: 6pm-9pm

Event Entertainment:

Celebrate Independence Day with us at Sweetwater Park and enjoy all the attractions you've come to love - kids bike parade, interactive inflatables, games, face painting, fireworks, and so much more! Food trucks will be onsite along with the Highlands Ranch High School Beverage Trailer. Entertainment throughout the day will include live music and acts from various area artists.

Food Trucks onsite include:

