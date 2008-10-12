Residents

Independence Day Celebration

Thursday, July 4, 2019
4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Sweetwater Park

Residents from Lone Tree and Acres Green are invited to attend Lone Tree’s Independence Day Celebration on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Sweetwater Park. 

Interested in volunteering? Click here for open positions

Wristband Information:

Wristbands are required to enter the Independence Day Celebration. Children ages 3 and under do not need to wear a wristband.  You must be a Lone Tree or Acres Green Resident to obtain.  Quantities are limited due to park capacity and those that meet the requirements to obtain wristbands are not guaranteed.  

Wristbands will be available until supplies last.  Due to the popularity of the event, we will sell out and no wristbands will be available at the gate, so come and pick them up early!  All sales benefit local non-profit, Hearts Across the Miles.

Guidelines for Wristband allocation include:

  • Each residence in Lone Tree and Acres Green, can pick up four (4) wristbands and purchase an additional four (4) wristbands at $5.00 each (while supplies last). Cash or Check only
  • If picking up for another person, the following must be provided:
    - A copy of their ID with their current address with a signed note
    - A copy of their ID and a utility bill with current address and a signed note
  • Proof of residency includes:
    - ID with current address
    - Utility bill and ID
    - Rental agreement and ID
    - Deed and ID
    - Car Registration or Insurance Card and ID
    - Bank Statement and ID
    - Online account with current address and ID

Please do not lose or remove your wristband, it is non-replaceable and will be used for re-entry into the event. There will be security checking at each entrance.

2019 Wristband Pick-up Dates:

Lone Tree Art Center Dates:
Saturday, June 8th: 11am-2pm
Tuesday, June 11th: 4pm-7:30pm
Thursday, June 20th: 4pm-7:30pm
Saturday, June 29th: 11am-2pm
Monday, July 1st: 8am-6pm
Tuesday, July 2nd: 8am-6pm
*if still available, Wednesday, July 3rd: 8am-12pm 

Sweetwater Park Date:
Saturday, June 15th: 6pm-9pm

Event Entertainment:

Celebrate Independence Day with us at Sweetwater Park and enjoy all the attractions you've come to love - kids bike parade, interactive inflatables, games, face painting, fireworks, and so much more! Food trucks will be onsite along with the Highlands Ranch High School Beverage Trailer. Entertainment throughout the day will include live music and acts from various area artists.

Food Trucks onsite include:

TBA

Event Schedule:

3:00 - 3:45pm: Bike Decorating
4:00pm: Bike Parade into Sweetwater
4:00 - 8:00pm: Family Activities - Interactive Inflatables, Cave of Confusion, Games, Face Painting, Wacky Hair,
Glitter Tattoos, Kids Crafts, Water Slide and more! 
4:00 - 9:30pm: Food Trucks and Non Alcoholic Beverage Trailer
4:30 - 7:00pm: Live Entertainment: Details TBD
7:15pm Music from headliner Great Family Reunion 
8:00pm
 Mayor Welcome
9:30pm: Fireworks

 

Contact
Allissa Dailey
Events Manager
Lone Tree Arts Center
10075 Commons Street
Lone Tree, CO  80124
Ph: 720-509-1011
Fax: 720-509-1101


Hours
Monday - Friday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm


FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

Parking and Event Details:

Lone Tree Civic Center

  • This parking lot is closed to the public for the event.
  • This parking lot is designated command center in the event that Emergency Response is implemented, including evacuation of the park.
  • Access to this parking lot is permitted only to event operations personnel. Parking in this area may result in your car being towed.

Lone Tree Hub

  • Parking lot opens at 3:30 pm
  • Handicap Only parking is available.

Commuter Bus - Lone Tree Link

  • From 3:30pm-10pm (except from 4pm-4:15pm during the bike parade and 9:15pm-9:45pm during the fireworks)
  • Pick-up points will be the Lone Tree Hub and Civic Center Lots.
  • Drop-off will be at the entrance to Sweetwater Park off of Sweetwater Rd
  • At the end of the evening, it will pick-up at the entrance to Sweetwater and drop at the above parking lots.  

Cook Creek Pool*

  • Parking lot opens at 6:00 pm for Event Parking. No parking for event attendees in this lot before 6:00 pm.
  • Handicap parking is available.

Treo Parking Lot

  • Located on 9070 Maximus Drive, Lone Tree.  Located off Yosemite Street, Lone Tree.
  • Handicap parking is available.

Street Parking

  • Residential street parking is permitted in Lone Tree and Acres Green.
  • Please consider residents and ensure you do not impact access to their residence.
  • Parking illegally may potentially result in your car being towed and/or incur a citation. City of Lone Tree Police Department will be patrolling residential streets.
  • Handicap parking is available on the west side of Sweetwater Road, from Lodgepole Trail and Big Horn Court.  This area is signed as Handicap Parking.


What to Bring:

  • Sunscreen/Hat/Sunglasses
  • Lawn Chairs (no high – back lawn chairs are permitted between the sound booth and the stage).
  • Tarps and Blankets (no bigger than 5’ X 8’.  Please share your tarp when you’re not using it).
  • Coolers and unopened plastic water/soda bottles and cans (coolers will be checked at entrance for glass).
  • Camera (no professional photo equipment allowed).
  • Stroller’s and Baby packs are allowed.
  • Rain Gear (event goes on rain or shine).
  • Tents are allowed but must be properly secured with stakes or weights.  All tents will be required to come down at 8pm. 

What NOT to Bring:

  • No glass in the park
  • No dogs of any kind.
  • No smoking in the park.
  • No illegal drugs.
  • No drones
  • No charcoal grills
  • No unlicensed vending.
  • No professional photography or videography. 

What will be available onsite?

  • Food Trucks
  • Beverage Trailer - ONLY non alcoholic beverages sold by HRHS Band Booster Club
  • Port-a-potties and handicap access
  • Hand sinks
  • Trash and Recycling Stations
  • Lost and Found (located at the City of Lone Tree Tent)


